Back to Main Page at mixNstream

An all day live-streamed landmark conference bringing together for the first time superior authorities on two of America's most revealing events, the attack upon the USS Liberty and the Attack upon the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Knowing the facts about these two events will prove:

The attack upon the USS Liberty was not a matter of mistaken identity, but an attempt to blame it on Egypt to bring America into the Six-Day War on behalf of Israel, and has initiated an American undeclared state of war with Israel.

All control points necessary to destroy the World Trade Center, damage the Pentagon, blame it on others, destroy the evidence, prevent investigations and litigation and maintain the myth, were and remain occupied by Zionists.

The mass media cartel, which is weaponized against the American people, has used its power to cover up attacks against America and to blame attacks against America upon the innocent to send U.S. troops to fight for Israel.

You don't want to miss this landmark conference to learn the real condition of America for you cannot defend America against its enemies if you don't know who they are and where they are.

This is a fundraiser for the speakers and their projects. The proceeds will be divided equally between them after expenses for the event have been paid. These men have worked hard to bring you these facts so please support their work and projects by watching this event.

Texas 9/11 Truth Groups committed to supporting THE SHIP THAT WON'T SINK landmark conference:

North Texans for 9/11 Truth (Dallas) https://www.meetup.com/9-11-249/events/

TX 911 Truth Action Network (Dallas) https://www.meetup.com/TX-911- Truth-Action-Network/

Houston 911 Truth http://www.houston911truth.net/

9/11 and Other Deep State Crimes Teleconference (a part of Houston 911 Truth).

Truth Seekers (Austin) part of TX 911 Truth Action Network, Dallas.

Out-of-state groups supporting THE SHIP THAT WONT SINK landmark conference:

The Face of Truth (FOT, New York) Claudio Marty http://iamthefaceoftruth.com/

Vigils for Justice (911 Truth Action Project)

Please consider supporting these Active 9/11 Truth Projects:

The recently filed Petition for a Grand Jury Investigation into Federal Crimes Concerning 9/11 at the WTC filed by Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. https://lawyerscommitteefor9-11inquiry.org/

The Bobby McIlvaine Act sponsored by Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. https://www.ae911truth.org/get-involved/bobby-mcilvaine-act

The Investigation of the collapse of Building 7 WTC by professor Hulsey sponsored by Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. http://www.wtc7evaluation.org/

THE SHIP THAT WON'T SINK 09:00 AM: Ron Avery Opening of Event 09:05 AM: Phil Tourney, a survivor of the USS Liberty attack and Dave Gahary, a US naval submarine veteran:

Hear Phil Tourney and Dave Gahary, US Navy veterans and authors of Erasing The Liberty, recount the events of June 8, 1967 aboard the USS Liberty, the most decorated ship for any one event. Also learn why they have plans to make a full length motion picture of that traumatic victory that should live in the hearts of all Americans.

http://erasingtheliberty.com/ & http://usslibertymovie.com/ & http://usslibertymovie.com/events/ 10:00 AM: 5 minute break Stop and Restart Live Stream 10:05 AM: Dave Gahary:

The USS Liberty has become the symbol of the American People who feel they have been abandoned by those in office and those who control the military. This is the story of a ship and crew what were used in hopes of drawing the U.S. into war on behalf of Israel in 1967. The Liberty was knowingly attacked by Israeli jet fighters and abandoned by the President of the U.S. and meant to be sunk by both parties. But God intervened on that day in spite of all the designs of the powerful. Let us pray that God intervenes on behalf of America and that she remains afloat and is spared from the schemes of those within her who want her in the depths of slavery. 11:00 AM: 5 minute break Stop and Restart Live Stream 11:05 AM: Christopher Bollyn, international investigative journalist, now living in Sweden, will expose the enveloping Zionist influence in the events of 9/11/01 from his two book set, Solving 9-11: The Deception that Changed the World and Solving 9-11: The Original Articles and his third book; The War On Terror: The Plot to Rule the Middle East. His research reveals the names of known Zionist that were and remain in all required positions to destroy the World Trade Center, destroy the evidence, prevent an investigation, and propagate and perpetuate a false narrative about how it happened. http://Bollyn.com

"I am VERY excited about a new book written by Christopher Bollyn entitled The War On Terror. I have read and reread it; and I believe this is one of the most important books written in recent memory. The book connects the dots between the 9/11 attacks and America’s perpetual War on Terror....This book needs to be read by every single American. If it was read and taken to heart by enough people, this book could literally change the course of history and save our republic. The full title of the book is The War On Terror: The Plot To Rule The Middle East." Pastor Chuck Baldwin 12:00 PM: 5 minute break Stop and Restart Live Stream 12:05 PM: Richard Gage will also join us by Skype to give a short summary on the progress being made by Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth including their Bobby McIlvaine Act being pushed in Congress and the work of Professor Hulsey on the analysis of the demolition of the 47 story Solomon building (WTC-7) at the World Trade Center on 9/11/01. Over 3,000 architects and engineers have now signed a petition for an investigation into the demolition of the World Trade Center. https://www.ae911truth.org/ 12:20 PM: Lunch 1:00 PM: Mickey Paoletta of Mortgage Defense Systems, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania is an expert coach and adviser for fighting mortgage foreclosures, and credit card debt in court on the basis of the inherent fraud in the monetary and banking systems, including the rampant use of forged mortgage documents by banking, lending companies, and the legal community.

Paoletta has filed a "Kings Bench" Petition in Pennsylvania's Supreme Court to have lower courts and attorneys obey the law and stop using extrinsic fraud to obtain a summary or default judgment against homeowners in foreclosure based on forged and fraudulent foreclosure documents.

"I cannot find one case in these 50 states where the banks and debt collectors did not engage in the production of forged and fraudulent notes in order to foreclose." 2:00 PM: 5 minute break Stop and Restart Live Stream 2:05 PM: Mark Anderson, of Stop the Presses News, will speak on the “Global Cities” agenda being used by globalist to bypass the constitutional laws of nations. Mark will also talk about the need to pressure local and state police to make and publish full un-redacted crime reports on all “mass shootings” like Sandy Hook, and Douglas High School, and now Santa Fe High School, especially when used by others to alter and infringe upon 2nd Amendment. http://www.thetruthhound.com/ 3:00 PM: 5 minute break Stop and Restart Live Stream 3:05 PM: John Stadtmiller, of Republic Broadcasting Network (RBN) in Austin, will also speak about the need to support real journalism and real media and the anti-American influence of the mainstream media. http://republicbroadcasting.org/ John will also make a presentation on fraudulent debt and an ethical economy. 3:55 PM: Ron Avery Closing the Event 4:00 PM: Event Over ??:??: Possible Discussions Later



